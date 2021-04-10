Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.49% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

ABG stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.26. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.