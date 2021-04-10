Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $132.55 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $133.66. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

