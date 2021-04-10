Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 276,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $59.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

