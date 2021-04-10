Arcblock Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.53 or 0.00616152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00036610 BTC.

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

