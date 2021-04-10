Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.37. Apria shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 2,247 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Apria news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

