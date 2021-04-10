Aphria (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aphria (TSE:APH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 12th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.45 million.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.15. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.75.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.