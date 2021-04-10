Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032.86 ($13.49).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

ANTO traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,730 ($22.60). 1,021,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,230. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,742.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,401.18. The firm has a market cap of £17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

