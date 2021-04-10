Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

ATEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $28,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $42,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anterix by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $10,064,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. 174,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,939. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

