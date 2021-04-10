Analysts Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Target Price at $52.07

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 470,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.