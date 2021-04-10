Analysts Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) PT at €23.62

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.78 ($27.98).

GYC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

GYC opened at €22.18 ($26.09) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.67. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

