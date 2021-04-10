Analysts Set Expectations for Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sumitomo Chemical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

