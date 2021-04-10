Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

BAC opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $9,983,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 266,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 121,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

