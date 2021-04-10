Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $154.86

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE ABG traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $198.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,451. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

