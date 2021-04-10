Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,586. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $198.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 563,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70,981 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.