Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce $2.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $3.30 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,260,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

