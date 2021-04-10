Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.57 Million

Brokerages expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $119.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $124.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $104.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $486.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $519.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $519.48 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $572.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE NSA opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

