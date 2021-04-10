Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce $21.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.21 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $20.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.38 million to $86.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.37 million, with estimates ranging from $84.32 million to $84.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HBMD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. 8,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

