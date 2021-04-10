Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.45). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

GLMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

GLMD opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

