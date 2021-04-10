Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Crocs posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,916 shares of company stock worth $7,459,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 520,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,156. Crocs has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.