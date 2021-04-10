Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.44. 113,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,060. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

