Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report sales of $147.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.16 million and the highest is $147.27 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $128.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $564.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.14 million to $571.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $623.04 million, with estimates ranging from $604.66 million to $641.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,874.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,836. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 84,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 299,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,980. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.