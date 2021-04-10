Analysts Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 507.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

