Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 230,982 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230,982 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $87,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

