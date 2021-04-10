Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 544,332 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $110,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

RHI stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

