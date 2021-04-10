Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $107.81 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 224.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $107,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

