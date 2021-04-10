Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $100,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. FMR LLC grew its position in Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Yandex by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,167 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth about $21,550,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $14,293,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

