Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $125,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

