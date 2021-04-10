Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of MSCI worth $91,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $448.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.82. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

