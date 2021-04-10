Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 21,451 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a market cap of $502.28 million and a PE ratio of -16.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $5,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,178,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

