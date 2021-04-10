Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $5.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $19.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $20.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.30 to $22.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $240.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

