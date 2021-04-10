American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Radius Health worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.