American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Quanex Building Products worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $913.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $710,412.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,387 shares of company stock worth $4,083,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

