American International Group Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

MGY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

