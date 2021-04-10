American International Group Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHC opened at $74.85 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

