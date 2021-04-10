American International Group Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 209,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

PSN stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

