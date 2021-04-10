American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

FDG stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $84.00.

