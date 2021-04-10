Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $60,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.53 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

