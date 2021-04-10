Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amarin by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 7.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. 2,620,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.