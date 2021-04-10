Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alterity Therapeutics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

