Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Alta Equipment Group worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

