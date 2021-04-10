Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ATEC stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404 over the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alphatec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

