Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

