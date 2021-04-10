Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 1,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

