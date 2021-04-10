Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.68 million, a P/E ratio of 560.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $729,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,562 shares of company stock worth $884,975 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

