Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Cap of $5.14 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $5.14 million and $5.40 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.00756496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,836.90 or 0.99060920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00719685 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

