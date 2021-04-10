Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CAO Sells $1,296,075.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

