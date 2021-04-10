Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.09. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

