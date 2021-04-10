Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $620,632 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

