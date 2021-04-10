Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Allegheny Technologies worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

ATI stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $22.92.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

