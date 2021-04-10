Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Up to $106.98

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.98, but opened at $110.80. Allakos shares last traded at $108.08, with a volume of 1,306 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $2,261,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,460 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,967. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

